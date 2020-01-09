ALLEGED EXTORTION: EFCC searches Shehu Sani’s Abuja home

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday searched the Abuja home of the embattled former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, over alleged extortion.

Officials of the EFCC stormed the apartment located in Wuse 2 at 3:30 p.m., to search for incriminating evidence against the former senator.

The social critic was arrested by the EFCC in late December last year for alleged extortion, name dropping, and financial crimes.

According to the Commission, Sani was arrested over complaints by the owner of a car company, ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, from whom he allegedly collected $10,000.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the fiery former lawmaker told the ASD Motors chief that he was very close to the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and promised to help the businessman resolve his problem with the anti-graft agency.

After the businessman complained to the EFCC about Sani’s claim, he was arrested but granted administrative bail while the said $10,000 was recovered from him.

