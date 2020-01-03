ALLEGED EXTORTION OF $10,000: EFCC gets court nod to detain Shehu Sani for 14 days

Senator Shehu Sani’s hope of getting out of the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has suffered a setback.

The anti-graft agency on Thursday obtained a court order to have Sani remain in its custody for 14 days to allow for a thorough probe into his supposed involvement in name-dropping and extortion.

Sani represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate. He was among senators who lost their bids to return to the Senate during 2019 general elections.

The anti-graft agency on New Year’s Eve arrested him in Abuja for alleged extortion of $10,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, the chairman of ASD Motors.

Sani was said to have promised Dauda that he would send the money to the acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to assist the ASD Motors’ chairman resolve an ongoing case with the commission.

The money, it was learnt was later recovered from the former senator. However, the EFCC said it arrested Sani over his refusal to honour its invitation.

Dauda was said to have leveled a fresh allegation against Sani, hence, warranting the EFCC to ask the court to grant it leave to keep the former lawmaker for more days.

The fresh allegation levelled against Sani by Dauda as gathered, was that Sani asked Dauda to bring N4 million which he would give to a judge by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to make sure that the case by one Abubakar against the ASD chairman was quashed.

Dauda was further said to have in his fresh allegation, claimed that Sani also requested for another N1 million which he would give to EFCC officials.

The ASD boss allegedly gave Sani the $10,000 that landed him in trouble on November 29, 2019.

