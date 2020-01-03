Akeredolu is root cause of Ondo APC crisis, and he’s still fueling it, party chieftain claims

Mr Jimi Odimayo, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has reacted to the ongoing crisis rocking the party and the role being played by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The politician who spoke with journalists on Thursday, in Ode Irele, headquarters of the Irele Local Government Area of the state, after a meeting with the APC members in the area said that the lingering crisis rocking the party in the state cannot be resolved by the governor.

Odimayo said that crisis started in the party when Akeredolu emerged as the party’s governorship candidate three years ago.

He also alleged that rather than finding a lasting solution to the impasse, the governor was fueling the crisis.

He said, “The current administration in the state has left a vacuum in the party unattended to, for too long.

“This has made the issues, seemingly, irreconcilable. So, for the APC to go into any general election, this vacuum must be filled.

“It is quite obvious that there is a vacuum. The party is not united based on the fact that it has been three years that the crisis, which arose from the primaries three years ago, cannot be resolved.

“It is a failure of leadership. So, there is a problem. That you have failed to lead or bring people together is a big failure.

“The APC needs to save the current situation because the crisis has become almost irreconcilable.

“I can assure you that with God on my side, the party will be stronger again towards emerging victorious at the polls.”

Odimayo, who is contesting the governorship seat in the forthcoming polls, said he had commenced reconciliation process among all the aggrieved members of the party.

He said, “With my candidacy, we are already ensuring that all the necessary areas are fixed before the election.

“My candidacy will reconcile all the aggrieved members of the party as well as resolve all the differences within the party.

“God said He is sending me to go and resolve the crisis in the party and to restore hope in the state. People are hungry; it can be felt across the state.

“The state needs someone who knows that the essence of governance is to give people the basic necessities of life,” he added.

