Okewulonu wins PDP ticket for Imo North senatorial by-election

Emmanuel Okewulonu on Saturday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the October 31 by-election in Imo North senatorial district.

Okewulonu, who hails from Obowo local government area of the state, recorded 609 votes to defeat his rival, Patrick Ndubueze, who polled 27 votes.

Ndubueze was the PDP candidate for the senatorial district in the 2019 general election.

The Chairman of the PDP Bye-Election Committee in the state, Chuba Oramisi, who announced the results, said a total of 659 delegates were accredited for the primary election.

