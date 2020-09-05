Latest Politics

Kwara discharges 10, records two fresh COVID-19 cases

September 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State Government on Saturday confirmed the discharge of 10 COVID-19 patients in the state.

The state also recorded two fresh cases on Friday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said the figure brought the number of patients that had been discharged from the state’s care centres to 799.

READ ALSO: Kwara discharges 15 COVID-19 patients

He added that Kwara has 148 active cases and 25 COVID-19 deaths.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */