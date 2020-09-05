Kwara discharges 10, records two fresh COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State Government on Saturday confirmed the discharge of 10 COVID-19 patients in the state.
The state also recorded two fresh cases on Friday.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said the figure brought the number of patients that had been discharged from the state’s care centres to 799.
He added that Kwara has 148 active cases and 25 COVID-19 deaths.
