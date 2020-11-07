Okonjo-Iweala: The ‘best’ for the WTO job?

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a Nigerian/American born in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, on the 13th of June, 1954. She had her secondary education at International School, Ibadan, Oyo State and St. Anne’s School, Molete, in the same city of Ibadan. Madam Okonjo-Iweala proceeded to Harvard University where she graduated with an AB honours in Economics in 1977.

She holds a PhD in Regional Economics and Development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She is married to Dr. Ikemba Iweala, a retired neurosurgeon and emergency physician and they are blessed with four wonderful children.

Sister Ngozi was a former Managing Director of the World Bank Group. She was the ex-Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy under the Goodluck Jonathan corrupt rudderless federal government. She performed above average in a country ravaged by ubiquitous graft and executive tomfoolery.

Under ‘Babacracy’ she was appointed again as Nigeria’s Finance Minister under the Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. Controversy followed her appointment after it was revealed that she collected her salary in Dollars! In a nation whose national currency had suffered (and still suffers) devaluation and re-evaluation she could have decided to go for a stable international currency of repute.

READ ALSO: WTO: Nigeria reaches out to US, others for Okonjo-Iweala

Our dear Ngozi, a combination of brain and beauty Africana, is presently gunning for a plum job as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Also running for the same position is another woman of immense value, the South-Korean Yoo Myung-hee, born on the 5th of June 1967 and the current Minister for Trade of her asian country. She has 25 years of trade experience!

AUTHOR: Ozodinukwe Okenwa …

Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.

Join the conversation

Opinions