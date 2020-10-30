WTO: Nigeria reaches out to US, others for Okonjo-Iweala

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, said on Friday Nigeria had reached out to the United States and other members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to clear the way for the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the organisation’s director-general.

Katagum, who disclosed this at an emergency meeting in Abuja, said the Campaign Strategy Team for Okonjo-Iweala had met to review and strategise on the way forward in the efforts to ensure the ex-Minister of Finance’s emergence as WTO chief.

The minister is also the chairperson of the strategic team.

She said Nigeria was persuading the US to adopt Okonjo-Iweala as WTO director-general following the overwhelming support the Nigerian candidate had garnered from member countries.

Katagum said: “Nigeria is currently reaching out to all members of the WTO including the United States of America and South Korea to overcome the impasse as well as persuade the US to join the consensus in adopting the recommendation of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as DG-WTO.”

The US had on Wednesday rejected the ex-World Bank managing director as consensus candidate for the post vacated in August by Brazilian diplomat, Roberto Avezedo.

