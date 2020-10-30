Africa CDC alerts continent to possible second wave of COVID-19

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Friday urged the continent to brace itself for a possible second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa CDC Director, John Nkengasong, who gave the warning at a virtual press conference, said the continent has to prepare for the second wave of COVID-19 infections, as the number of new cases in several African countries is showing a slight increase.

He said: “The time for the continent to prepare for the second wave is now.’’

According to him, the number of confirmed cases in Africa has reached 1,759,794.

The centre later disclosed in a statement that the death toll from the pandemic stood at 42,336 as of Friday afternoon.

It added that a total of 1,438,841 people infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases and the number of deaths.

