Politics
Omo-Agege calls for prayers to solve Nigeria’s challenges
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on Nigerians to intensify prayers for the nation as that is the only way the country can overcome its current challenges.
The Delta State senator who spoke on Sunday at the First Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese of Sapele (Anglican Communion), Okpe Archdeaconry, said Nigerians should not despair over the challenges confronting the nation but continue to pray for the leaders to take Nigeria out of the woods.
In a statement issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, after the event, Omo-Agege said only genuine prayers can save Nigeria.
Speaking on the theme, “The Lord is my Strength and Stronghold”, the deputy Senate president said:
“We need the intervention of the church, we need prayers for this country. We are nothing without God. No matter what we do, if we don’t have the blessings and anointing of God, it is to no avail.
“I want to urge the church to continue to pray for Nigeria and the leaders. There is a lot more that we need to do to protect our citizens,” he said.
According to him, the church has become the last hope of the hopeless, while enjoining the church to preach hope to their followers to bring them back to the society.
