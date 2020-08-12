Latest Ondo Decides 2020 Politics Top Stories

ONDO GUBER: Accord Party agrees to back PDP candidate

August 12, 2020
Eyitayo Jegede emerges winner of Ondo PDP primary to set up rematch with Gov Akeredolu
By Ripples Nigeria

The Accord Party said on Wednesday it had collapsed its structures in all the 18 local government areas and 203 Wards in Ondo State to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The party made the declaration at a joint meeting of Accord Party and PDP leaders held in Akure on Wednesday.

A chieftain of the Accord Party, Dr. Ambode Abiodun, who led the party team, said the party would cooperate and fuse with the PDP at all levels.

Abiodun pleaded with the PDP members to show love and extend hands of fellowship to those coming to join them.

He promised to deliver at least 100,000 votes for Jegede in the election.

In his response, the PDP Chairman in the state, Fatai Adams, assured the Accord Party leadership of a swift and comprehensive integration process that would give everybody a sense of belonging in the party.

