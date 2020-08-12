EDO: INEC warns youths against violence

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo, on Wednesday warned the youth against violence during the September 19 governorship election in the state

He said the warning was necessary so that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could deliver free, fair, credible and peaceful election in the state.

He stated this at a “Vote Not Fight Campaign,” organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) in Benin.

The REC disclosed that in the last one month, he had been making efforts to ensure a smooth, credible, and peaceful conduct of the election.

Alalibo said: “To promote democracy, we must promote peace. In Edo, we have started seeing untoward activities by political actors and operators.

“The youth are more vulnerable to be used for electoral violence. If we want free, fair, credible, and peaceful election in Edo State on September 19, the youths must shun violence during the campaigns and the poll.

“The politicians should avoid offensive language in their jingles and campaigns. To deepen democracy, the election must be devoid of violence.”

