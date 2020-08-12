Latest Metro

Court sentences 60-year-old man to death by stoning for child defilement

August 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday sentenced a 60-year-old man, Abdu, to death by stoning for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

He was convicted on a one-count charge of rape contrary to Section 126 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law 2000.

The judge, Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, said the convict pleaded guilty to the charge.

Abdu was consequently sentenced to death by stoning under Section 127 (b) of the Kano State Shari’a Code Law 2000.

The judge, however, gave him a 30-day grace within which to appeal the judgment.

