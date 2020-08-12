Neymar, Mbappe help PSG seal late comeback against Atalanta, reach UCL semi-finals

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe made the much-needed assists as two late goals sealed Paris Saint-Germain’s qualification for the Champions League semifinals.

The French champions came from behind to beat Italian Serie A side, Atalanta 2-1 in an interesting last-eight encounter in Lisbon.

It started as a frustrating night for Thomas Tuchel’s side, with Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, being the only bright spark but was also guilty of two glaring misses.

PSG went behind from the 26th minute following a Mario Pasalic opener, which forced the side into making necessary changes, as an unfit Mbappe was introduced on 60 minutes.

With one minute left on the clock, Marquinhos restored hope for the French side from a Neymar assist, with his shot going in off Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then completed the turn-around in the 93rd minute as Neymar feeds the ball to Mbappe, who squares, with Choupo-Moting there to tap in from six yards out.

It was a shock defeat for the Italian side, who are playing in the tournament for the first time ever, and had been termed in many quarters as the most exciting team in Europe this season.

Paris St-Germain will play Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig in the semi-finals next week.

