94 Nigerian girls return from Lebanon

At least 94 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon due to the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the country on Wednesday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which announced this on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday evening.

The girls, who tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving the Middle East nation, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 protocol.

They are also expected to take another COVID-19 test before rejoining the society.

NiDCOM wrote: “94 out of 150 stranded Nigerian girls arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, from Lebanon on Wednesday, 12th of August, 2020.”

