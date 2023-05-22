Bahrain to restore diplomatic representation in Lebanon

The Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, said on Monday Bahrain would restore full diplomatic representation in the country.

Bou Habib, who disclosed this to journalists in Beirut, said his Bahraini counterpart informed him of the decision during the Arab League summit held recently in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

He added that Bahrain would soon have an embassy and full diplomatic staff in Beirut.

The minister said: “I was informed of the Bahraini decision to resume diplomatic representation at the level of Ambassadors with Lebanon.”

READ ALSO: Bahrain arrests lawyer for suing govt over restrictions imposed on Qatar

“The atmosphere has become open for more cooperation.”

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries recalled their diplomats from Lebanon in October 2021.

The Gulf countries recalled the diplomats after the then-Lebanese Information Minister, George Kordahi, criticised the Saudi Arabia-led coalition’s involvement in the Yemen civil war.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now