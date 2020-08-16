Another batch of 68 Nigerian girls return from Lebanon

Another batch of 68 Nigeria girls stranded in Lebanon arrived in the country on Sunday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, which announced this on its Twitter handle, said the girls arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 3:30 p.m. on the Middle East Airline.

The commission thanked the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, the Nigerian Mission in the Middle East nation, and the Lebanese community in Nigeria for making the evacuation possible.

READ ALSO: 94 Nigerian girls return from Lebanon

It wrote: “Another 68 stranded Nigeria girls in Lebanon arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja, today 16th August 2020 at about 1530HRS via Middle East Airline.

“A big thank you to the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, @DiabHoussam, Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, and the Lebanese community in NIGERIA for making this possible.

“They will proceed on a 14- day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by NCDC & PTF on #COVID__19.”

Join the conversation

Opinions