Son of late Libyan leader, Gaddafi, begins hunger strike over detention without trial

One of the sons of late Libyan President, Muammar Gaddafi, Hannibal, has commenced a hunger strike in a Lebanese detention centre where he has been held since 2015.

According to his lawyer, Paul Romanos, Hannibal began the hunger strike on Saturday to protest his prolonged detention without trial, adding that his health condition was deteriorating.

Gaddafi has been held in Lebanon since 2015 after he was kidnapped from neighboring Syria where he had been living as a political refugee.

He was reportedly abducted by Lebanese militants demanding information about the fate of a Shiite cleric who went missing in Libya 45 years ago, and was later handed over to Lebanese authorities where he has been held in a Beirut jail without trial.

Read also: Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, to vie for Libya’s presidency

Romanos told journalists at a press conference that his client “is serious and will continue with it until the end.”

Gadhafi, who is married to a Lebanese woman, also issued a statement describing his conditions as serious.

“How can a political prisoner be held without a fair trial all these years?”

“Those who are treating me unjustly will be responsible for the results. The time has come to liberate the law from the hands of politicians,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now