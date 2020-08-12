COVID-19: FEC approves N8.5bn for procurement of test kits

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N8.5billion for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the sum was meant for the procurement of 12 items in various quantities for the testing of COVID-19 in the country.

He added that the approval was based on a memorandum presented to the council by the ministry.

