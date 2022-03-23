Police arraigns barber for alleged child defilement

Police on Wednesday arraigned one Abiodun Adesuyi at the Ekiti State Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti for alleged child defilement.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 11 in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the 14-year-old victim was on her way to a vigil service when the defendant, who is a barber in the area, accosted her and forcibly dragged the girl to his house and defiled her.

Adeniyi said: “The victim said that the defendant pushed her on his chair, forcefully removed her pant and had sexual intercourse with her, while she later told her mother who then reported the matter to the police.”

The Magistrate, Dolapo Kay-Williams, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecution.

She adjourned the case to April 20 for mention.

