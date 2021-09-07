News
Judicial Service Commission sacks two Sharia Court judges, demotes two others in Borno
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in Borno State has sacked two Sharia Court Judges and demoted two others.
In a statement signed on Tuesday by one S.K. Jidda on behalf of the JSC Secretary said the decision was taken after the meeting of the commission in Maiduguri.
The affected judges are Alkali Mohammed Hassan Yakubu of the Upper Sharia Court and Alkali Ibrahim El-Hassan of the Higher Sharia Court.
The statement read: “The commission with immediate effect removed from the service of the judiciary, an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Alkali Mohammed Hassan Yakub.
“This is as a result of the investigation of a petition to the office of the Chief Judge by Kwayam Development Association.
“The Chief Judge referred the petition to the Public Complaints Committee of the judiciary which found that the judge allowed himself to be used as a tool of persecution.
READ ALSO: Acting CJN orders inspection of Sharia courts, others
“Also removed from service is Higher Sharia Court Judge, Alkali Ibrahim El-Hassan, for sitting outside his territorial jurisdiction.
“The commission demoted a Senior Magistrate Grade 1 to Magistrate Grade 1 and a Higher Sharia Court Judge to Sharia Court Judge Grade 1.”
The JSC also announced the elevation of 11 Higher Sharia Court Judges to Upper Sharia Court Judges based on their unblemished service and success in the examination.
Five Higher Sharia Court Judges were promoted to Senior Sharia Court while two Sharia Court Judges were elevated to Higher Sharia Court.
It added: “One Sharia Court Judge is transferred to ‘Sulhu Door’ of Borno Amicable Settlement Corridor (BASC) where his skills may be more appropriately utilized.”
