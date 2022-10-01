One dead, 651,053 displaced in Anambra flood

At least one person has been confirmed dead in a flood at Enugu-Otu in Aguleri, Anambra State.

The Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Anambra State, Mr. Thickman Tanimu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Awka.

He said the victim, Ginikanwa Izuoba, died when his house collapsed due to the impact of the flood.

He added that at least 651,053 persons had been displaced by flood in six local government areas of the state.

Tanimu said the agency had undertaken an assessment of the incident in different parts of the state.

Ogbaru, according to him, had the highest number of victims with 286,000 people affected in the incident.



READ ALSO: Over 300 killed, 100,000 displaced by floods in 9 months – NEMA

He said that Anambra West and East Local Government Areas followed with 237,000 and 103,000 victims respectively.

“Awka North LGA had 10,345 victims, while Ayamelum had 9,240 flood cases with 5,468 displaced persons.

“The assessment team observed that the flood has submerged houses, farmlands, schools, health centres, Police Stations and Churches and other critical infrastructure.

“We did the assessment tour with a boat because the access roads to the communities have been submerged by flood water,” the NEMA coordinator stated.

Tanimu commended the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Anambra for taking measures to mitigate the impact of the disaster.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now