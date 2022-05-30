One half of popular twin duo, Mamuzee, announces demise of wife

One half of the veteran twin duo, Mamuzee has announced the demise of his wife who passed away on Friday, May 27.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram of the twin duo during the early hours of Monday.

Taking to Instagram, he mourned his late wife with a series of posts.

“With gratitude to God Almighty for a life well spent, s3xy mama triplet has gone to rest on this day 27th of May 2022. Rest on my love. You will be missed beyond words…” he captioned one

The twin brothers Tony and Andrew got married to identical twin sisters, Mary and Martha in the late 90s.

