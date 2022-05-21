‘Only I can defend interest of Ndi Igbo, others’, Wike boasts

Presidential aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Nyeson Wike, has boasted that he is the best aspirant to represent the interest of Ndi Igbo.

Wike said this during his meeting with PDP delegates and leaders in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Friday.

The Rivers State Governor, who identified lack of fairness as the major bane of Nigeria, vowed to rid the country of injustice and other layers of unfair treatment being experienced by Nigerians.

He expressed his unalloyed optimism in the betterment of Nigeria, adding that he would be in the forefront of restructuring struggle to strengthen the sense of belonging among Nigerians.

Wike stressed that Nigeria deserves a leader who can offer requisite logistics and other support to security agencies in order to stamp out insecurity in the land.

“I say so with all amount of seriousness and I challenge everybody who is from the Southern part of Nigeria; who is from South-South, who is from South-East to say so boldly too. Check all of us, look and determine who can even defend the interest of Ndi Igbo better than me?

“The injustice all over the country only needs serious leadership. That can never happen under a proactive leader. Ask other aspirants, when they were in power, what did they do? How many of them have spoken out? Look, don’t waste your votes on such people.”

