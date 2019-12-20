Former Nigeria international, Taribo West has expressed concerns over the way and manner football matters are being handled in the country.

The 45-year-old legend, who was a member of the Dream Team that won the 1996 Summer Olympics Gold, alongside Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, passed a vote of no confidence in the current leaders of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“Only the best hands should handle football affairs in Nigeria,” Taribo told the Punch

“Nigeria football is sinking, it’s almost dead.

“Amaju [Pinnick] and his executives have no more business running our football.

“I don’t have anything against Amaju. I believe he has been able to do the little he can, but right now, they don’t have it anymore even Shehu Dikko and Seyi Akinwunmi.

“If we have ex-internationals in that position and not doing well, they need to be taken out so others can show what they have,” he added.

Taribo, during his professional career, played at Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan and is best remembered for his various unusual and colourful hairstyles.

