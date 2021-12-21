Our lives don’t matter to Buhari, northern govs, Arewa Forum cries out

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and governors in the northern region of not caring about the lives of the people as the orgy of endless killings in the the region perpetrated by bandits and terrorists, continue unabated.

The ACF, in a statement on Monday following the gruesome murder of more than 38 people in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday, said “President Muhammadu Buhari and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter.”

The statement which was signed by the Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, added:

“The Arewa Consultative Forum will like to put on record its total disapproval, frustration and anger against what appears to be an endless orgy of killings in Northern Nigeria.

“The latest incidence took place in Giwa LGA of Kaduna state where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death on Sunday.

“According to Samuel Aruwan, the States Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, many houses, trucks, cars and food crops were destroys during the attacks.

“While the ACF joins the the Governor of Kaduna and the President of Nigeria in consoling those who suffered loses during the latest attack, we call on all the state governments and the federal government to show more empathy and sympathy in such grave security breaches.

“Nothing stops the President and a State governor from visiting such places. We sadly note that he has never felt it necessary to do so.

“In fact, following his example, not one governor has done so except Governor Zulum of Borno.

“Just a few days ago, also in UBA Askira in Borno, where 10 people were killed and uncountable numbers taken away.

“The President and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter.

“The ACF believes the President and the northern governors have the capacity to do better than this.

“We call on the states and the federal governments to show more empathy and sympathy in such grave security breaches,” the ACF said.

