International
Over 550 killed in Pakistani floods in one month —Report
A report on Sunday by the Pakistani National Disaster Management Authority states that over 550 have been killed in flash floods caused by “abnormally heavy monsoon rains” in the past one month, with most of the deaths in remote communities in the southwestern province of Balochistan.
The agency also said aside from the fatalities of the flooding, more than 46,200 houses, roads and bridges have been damaged, rendering hundreds of thousands homeless.
The agency said the government and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood-hit regions and are working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine.
Reacting to situation, the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif said the government was doing everything possible to provide relief and rehabilitation of the victims.
“We’re doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims,” Sharif said during a visit to affected areas.
The Chief Minister of the impoverished Balochistan province, Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo said the region needs more funds and appealed to international organizations for assistance.
“Our losses are massive. There are food and medical shortages in every district hit by the flooding. We have been disconnected from the rest of the country due to more than 700 kilometers of roads being washed away,” he said.
The past month has been traumatic for most parts of Pakistan following the monsoon flooding, with 133% more rain than the average for the past 30 years.
Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305% more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.
