US police arrest California woman for allegedly poisoning husband

The United States Police has arrested a woman in Southern California for poisoning her husband.

The suspect, Yue Yu, a 45-year-old dermatologist was arrested on Friday by the Orange County Police Department after her husband reported that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.

The police reported that the victim who is not named, who had video evidence he also provided to authorities, had internal injuries but is expected to recover.

Read also:United States now owes China $980.8bn, but Asian country can’t demand for it

Yu who was arrested after investigators interviewed her and searched the couple’s home is due to appear in court Monday and is being held on $30,000 bail.

Providence Mission Hospital, where Yu can see patients, said in a statement that the hospital is cooperating with police and the incident was a domestic issue and has not affected patient care.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now