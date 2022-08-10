US police arrests Afghan man over killing of four Muslims in New Mexico

A 51-year-old Afghanistan migrant,

Muhammad Syed, has been arrested and charged in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the USA.

The victims were killed in an ambush last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in an incident that shook the community and inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of Syed, originally from Afghanistan but has lived in the US for five years.

The first killing in November last year, was followed by three more between July 26 and August 5, this year.

Alberquerque Police Chief, Harold Medina, said it was not clear yet whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial killings or both.

“The offender knew the victims to some extent, and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings,” Medina said in a statement, but added that investigators were still working to identify how they had crossed paths.

Read also:United States now owes China $980.8bn, but Asian country can’t demand for it

Deputy Police Commander, Kyle Hartsock, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said police was working on a theory that Syed, a Sunni Muslim, may have been angry that his daughter married a Shiite Muslim.

The killing of the Muslims drew the attention of US President, Joe Biden, who said such attacks “have no place in America.”

“There is no justification for this evil. There is no justification to take an innocent life,” he said in a message on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now