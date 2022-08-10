International
Plane crashes into truck in California
A single-engine plane crash landed on Tuesday night on a freeway in California, USA, hitting a truck carrying people before bursting into flames.
The incident, according to the California Highway Patrol in a statement, happened on the Corona Freeway 91, and soon after the forced landing, the small plane, a Piper Cherokee, burst into flames leaving a trail of fuel as it slid toward the barrier of the eastbound lanes near Lincoln Avenue.
“Fortunately, the pilot and passenger escaped safely from the ill-fated plane. In addition, the people in the truck that the plane crashed into remained unharmed,” the statement said.
Read also: US police arrest California woman for allegedly poisoning husband
Explaining the reason for the crash landing, the pilot, Andrew Cho, said he decided to land the small craft amid the busy highway after it lost power mid-air.
“It felt like a hard bump…very hard to describe. 4 to 5 feet in the air when the plane stalled completely and began free fall,” Cho said, adding that he was happy no lives were lost in the crash.
“Your training kicks in and you do the right thing. As long as you don’t panic you get the best outcome,” he added.
