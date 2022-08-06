Police recovers stolen car from fleeing robbers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos on Friday recovered a Toyota Camry from fleeing suspected armed robbers at Ijora-Badia area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said the police operatives who were on patrol in the area flagged down the car but the driver refused to stop.

Hundeyin said: “Yesterday, at about 2:30 a.m., a black 2002 Toyota Camry V6 saloon car, with registration no JJJ 367 FJ, with about three occupants, was flagged down by officers of Ijora-Badia Division on routine patrol.

“The driver sped off and turned into an adjoining street.

“The suspicious officers gave them a hot chase but the occupants eventually abandoned the car and fled.

“The operatives saw the vehicle abandoned while all the occupants had escaped. The vehicle had been recovered to the station.”

He urged the owner of the vehicle to come forward with proof of ownership to claim it.

