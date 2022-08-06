Radiographers’ board suspends varsity lecturer for alleged misconduct

The Disciplinary Committee of the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN) has suspended a lecturer with the Nnamdi Azikwe University in Awka, Anambra State, Dr. Anthony Ugwu, for two years over alleged professional misconduct.

Ugwu, a lecturer in the Department of Radiography at the university, is the owner of St. Michael Diagnostic Center in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The Registrar of the RBBN, Prof. Mark Okeji, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Ugwu was found guilty of contravening the board’s code of conduct.

READ ALSO: Police sanctions three officers for alleged misconduct in Lagos

The statement read: “Consequent upon the above, Ugwu has been suspended for the period of 24 months within which time he will cease to practice as a radiographer.

“He also ceases from being involved in radiography activities with effect from August 5.”

The registrar said the lecturer was also ordered by RRBN’s disciplinary committee to pay N1million to offset the incidentals incurred by the board.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now