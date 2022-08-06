Metro
Radiographers’ board suspends varsity lecturer for alleged misconduct
The Disciplinary Committee of the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN) has suspended a lecturer with the Nnamdi Azikwe University in Awka, Anambra State, Dr. Anthony Ugwu, for two years over alleged professional misconduct.
Ugwu, a lecturer in the Department of Radiography at the university, is the owner of St. Michael Diagnostic Center in Nnewi, Anambra State.
The Registrar of the RBBN, Prof. Mark Okeji, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
He said Ugwu was found guilty of contravening the board’s code of conduct.
READ ALSO: Police sanctions three officers for alleged misconduct in Lagos
The statement read: “Consequent upon the above, Ugwu has been suspended for the period of 24 months within which time he will cease to practice as a radiographer.
“He also ceases from being involved in radiography activities with effect from August 5.”
The registrar said the lecturer was also ordered by RRBN’s disciplinary committee to pay N1million to offset the incidentals incurred by the board.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...