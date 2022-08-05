China imposes sanctions on US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, after visiting Taiwan

China says it has sanctioned the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, following her recent visit to disputed island nation, Taiwan which has sparked anger from the Chinese government which has accused her of undermining its sovereignty.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, China’s Foreign Ministry, while announcing the sanctions on Friday, said Pelosi was “seriously interfering in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Ministry statement said the Democratic party stalwart had disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island which China claims as its own.

The Ministry said China would “impose heavy sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family,” though it did not give further details on what the sanctions would be.

China also said it was canceling or suspending dialogue with the US on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts, in retaliation for Pelosi’s trip.

It also announced that more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships had taken part in live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days.

