International
China imposes sanctions on US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, after visiting Taiwan
China says it has sanctioned the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, following her recent visit to disputed island nation, Taiwan which has sparked anger from the Chinese government which has accused her of undermining its sovereignty.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry, China’s Foreign Ministry, while announcing the sanctions on Friday, said Pelosi was “seriously interfering in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The Ministry statement said the Democratic party stalwart had disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island which China claims as its own.
Read also:China fires powerful missiles into Taiwan in show of anger over visit of U.S Speaker
The Ministry said China would “impose heavy sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family,” though it did not give further details on what the sanctions would be.
China also said it was canceling or suspending dialogue with the US on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts, in retaliation for Pelosi’s trip.
It also announced that more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships had taken part in live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...