China unrelenting as it continues military drills against Taiwan

Despite an announcement that its military drills against Taiwan would end on Sunday, China continued to fire large scale sea and air missiles in and around the disputed territory on Monday in anger following the visit of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, last week.

Chinese state television reported early on Monday that the drills were focused on “anti-submarine and sea assault operations”, but Taiwanese officials say the drills by the China’s People’s Liberation Army are meant to intimidate the sovereign island nation.

While announcing the commencement of the military drills into the north, south-west, and east of the self-ruled island last Tuesday, China had originally promised their conclusion on Sunday, but as at Monday, it was still sending the missiles into the Island.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, described the exercise as an “entirely reasonable and appropriate and necessary warning to the United States and Taiwan, in response to their unwarranted provocations.“

Mr. Wu said the tensions were “deliberately” stoked by Washington, with Pelosi travelling to Taipei in the face of fierce opposition from Beijing.

The Chinese has been insistent in rejecting official contacts by other countries with Taiwan because it regards the island as part of its territory while the US has recognized it as an independent country.

