International
37 killed, hundreds missing as floods ravage Kentucky
At least 37 people have been confirmed dead with hundreds missing as a result of devastating floods from torrential rain that hit eastern Kentucky in the United States on Monday evening, officials say.
Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear confirmed the deaths were four siblings ages 8, 6, 4 and 2 who were swept away in the water.
While addressing a press conference on Tuesday morning, Beshear said the death toll could still rise further with hundreds of unaccounted for people at a minimum.
“We ended the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing.
Read also:53 die, scores missing in Iran’s mudslides, floods
“Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians.
“We just don’t have a firm grasp on that. I wish we did – there are a lot of reasons why it’s nearly impossible. But I want to make sure we’re not giving either false hope or faulty information.”
According to the governor, the flooding “swelled over roads, destroyed bridges and swept away entire homes, displacing thousands of Kentuckians.”
He added that vital electricity, water and roadway infrastructure was also knocked out.
