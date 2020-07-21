Oyo govt ignores FG, releases calendar for schools’ resumption

The Oyo State government on Tuesday released the calendar for the resumption of schools across the state.

However, the government cancelled the third term in the 2019/2020 academic session.

This development is not in alignment with the Federal Government’s position as it suspended school resumption indefinitely.

In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the government said the students’ promotion would be determined by the first and second term continuous assessment tests.

According to Olaleye, the decision to cancel the term was made at the state executive council meeting held on Tuesday evening.

The state government also approved the academic calendar to guide resumption of schools and other associated educational activities in the state.

Students in primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 would proceed on holiday from July 30 and resume for their examinations as follows: Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), from August 10 to August 18, 2020.

Competitive Entrance Examination into the Schools of Science – August 19, 2020.

Placement/screening test to JSS1 – August 20, 2020.

Placement test into Technical Colleges – August 28, 2020.

However, the SSS 3 students would resume for their examination as soon as WAEC announces the date.

The commissioner said: “The 2020/2021 academic session as approved by the state executive council is as follows: First Term, September 21 to December 18, 2020.”

“Second Term, January 11 to April 9, 2021.

“Third Term, May 3 to July 30, 202.”

