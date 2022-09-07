Panic as armed robbers raid First Bank, Zenith Bank in Kogi, escape with cash

Robbers armed with sophisticated weapons on Tuesday afternoon raided several banks in the Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The robbers, who were said to be in large number, invaded the community and operated for close to an hour unhindered.

Ripples Nigeria, in a phone conversation with a resident in Ankpa, Hassan Ayuba, learnt that the thieves arrived in the town at about 2 pm in several cars, buses and motorcycles.

They reportedly started their operation from UBA before proceeding to Zenith Bank and later First Bank.

“The gang was more than twenty. They used Okpo road, but no one could come out as they kept firing. Most Ankpa residents hid as the sporadic shooting continued. It was a terrible scenario.

“They moved from one bank to the other and left the town with bullet shells everywhere. Police and other security operators in Ankpa town ran away for their own lives. I don’t know if people were killed.”

As of thentime of this report, no statement had been released by the police command in the state as regards the incident, or the number of casualties involved.

This is not the first time robbers will attack banks in Kogi State, and making away with huge sums of cash.

Not too long ago, at least nine persons were killed when armed robbers invaded the Isanlu branch of First Bank in Kogi State.

The victims were identified as eight policemen and one civilian.

Among those killed were the Divisional Police Officer in the town, five other policemen and two policewomen.

While the DPO, two policewomen, and four policemen were killed at the Police Station, one policeman was killed at the bank’s premises.

The other victim died after he was hit by a stray bullet.

