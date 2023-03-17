Patrick Vieira sacked by Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira has been shown the door by Premier League side Crystal Palace after the side could not pick a win in a 12-match run.

Palace have not won a match since the start of the year, and were beaten 1-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, their third defeat in a row.

Palace are 12th in the table but are only three points above 18th-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made,” chairman Steve Parish said.

Read Also: Europa: Arsenal beaten on penalties after Sporting thriller, Man Utd reach Q'finals

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”

46-year-old Vieira was appointed before the start of the 2021-22 season and led the Eagles to a 12th-placed finish, earning praise for an attacking style.

However, this season they have scored just 21 goals in 27 games – only Wolves, Everton and bottom-of-the-table Southampton have fewer.

Before their defeat by Brighton, Palace had gone three consecutive games without a shot on target.

No Premier League team has won fewer points in 2023 than Palace, who have taken five from a possible 33.

