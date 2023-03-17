Sports
Patrick Vieira sacked by Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira has been shown the door by Premier League side Crystal Palace after the side could not pick a win in a 12-match run.
Palace have not won a match since the start of the year, and were beaten 1-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, their third defeat in a row.
Palace are 12th in the table but are only three points above 18th-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.
“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made,” chairman Steve Parish said.
Read Also: Europa: Arsenal beaten on penalties after Sporting thriller, Man Utd reach Q’finals
“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”
46-year-old Vieira was appointed before the start of the 2021-22 season and led the Eagles to a 12th-placed finish, earning praise for an attacking style.
However, this season they have scored just 21 goals in 27 games – only Wolves, Everton and bottom-of-the-table Southampton have fewer.
Before their defeat by Brighton, Palace had gone three consecutive games without a shot on target.
No Premier League team has won fewer points in 2023 than Palace, who have taken five from a possible 33.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...