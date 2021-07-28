PDP berates Buhari for UK trip to attend virtual conference

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a scathing critique of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to use the nation’s resources to travel to London for the Global Education Summit.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 is scheduled to be virtual.

This criticism was contained in a communique issued by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday who slammed the Presidency for “trying to hide his private appointment with his doctors under the virtual meeting apparently in a bid to launder his consistent failure to honour his pre-2015 campaign promise not to embark on medical tourism if elected President”.

The opposition party stated that President Buhari has no justification to travel to far-away London since the meeting is a virtual meeting or for a medical checkup, which he could have done at home.

The PDP said the president’s action has confirmed the stand by the majority of Nigerians that “he is wasteful, thinks only about himself and cares less about millions of citizens, who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, but who are dying on a daily basis because the government has crippled our health sector.

“Moreover, is it not atrocious that Mr. President is more interested in going to London for a virtual education summit when hundreds of students, who ought to be beneficiaries of the meeting, are languishing in kidnappers’ dens, with the Buhari administration taking no concrete steps to rescue them and end incessant abduction of students in Nigeria?”‘ the communique read in part.

