Politics
PDP berates Buhari for UK trip to attend virtual conference
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a scathing critique of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to use the nation’s resources to travel to London for the Global Education Summit.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 is scheduled to be virtual.
This criticism was contained in a communique issued by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday who slammed the Presidency for “trying to hide his private appointment with his doctors under the virtual meeting apparently in a bid to launder his consistent failure to honour his pre-2015 campaign promise not to embark on medical tourism if elected President”.
Read also: PDP northern governors allege intimidation by Buhari to join APC
The opposition party stated that President Buhari has no justification to travel to far-away London since the meeting is a virtual meeting or for a medical checkup, which he could have done at home.
The PDP said the president’s action has confirmed the stand by the majority of Nigerians that “he is wasteful, thinks only about himself and cares less about millions of citizens, who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, but who are dying on a daily basis because the government has crippled our health sector.
“Moreover, is it not atrocious that Mr. President is more interested in going to London for a virtual education summit when hundreds of students, who ought to be beneficiaries of the meeting, are languishing in kidnappers’ dens, with the Buhari administration taking no concrete steps to rescue them and end incessant abduction of students in Nigeria?”‘ the communique read in part.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....