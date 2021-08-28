PDP crisis deepens as another court sacks Secondus shortly after resuming as party chairman

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to have worsened as a Cross Rivers High Court has again, restricted the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, from exercising his powers as the leader of the party.

Ripples Nigeria reported that a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State had on Monday, barred Secondus from parading himself as the party’s national chairman and even as its member.

However, Secondus was reinstated on Thursday by Justice Nusirat Umar of Kebbi State High Court, granting him leave to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of PDP Chairman as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria and the party’s constitution.

Following the development, Secondus resumed at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday as the party’s national chairman but was again sacked by a Cross River State Court, on the same day, which granted an interim order restraining him from resuming office as PDP chair.

The presiding judge, Edem Kooffreh, issued the order while ruling on a motion ex parte marked HC/240/2021, and filed by an aggrieved member of the party, Enang Wani.

The Court ruling sighted by Ripples Nigeria read, “An order of interim injunction restraining the first defendant (Secondus) from presiding over the national executive committee meeting of the 2nd Defendant scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 28th of August, 2012 or any subsequent meeting of the national executive committee of the second defendant and from presiding over any meeting of any organ of the second defendant or attending any of such meetings of functions in the capacity of national chairman of the party or in any other manner or form attempting to forcefully gain entrance into any such meetings or the premises of the second defendant as national chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The court also restrained the PDP from recognising or granting Secondus the powers due to the office of the national chairman.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the second defendant, its members, officers and agents from recognising the first defendant as its national chairman or from according to him any of the powers, rights or privileges due to the holder of the office of the National chairman of the 2 Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the court added.



