PDP demands INEC chairman’s resignation, investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday demanded the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for alleged manipulation of last month’s presidential election result.

The commission had on March 1 declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of the election after he polled 8,794, 726 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, and 16 others in the exercise.

Atiku garnered 6,984,520 votes to finish ahead of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who got 6,101,533 votes.

READ ALSO: Sowore hails PDP Abuja protest, accuses INEC of monumental injustice

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ended in fourth position with 1,496,687 votes.

However, Atiku and Obi had rejected the outcome of the election and vowed to challenge it in court.

The duo had since assembled their legal teams in a bid to reclaim their allegedly stolen mandate using the instrumentality of the law.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who made the call at a media briefing in Abuja, also asked the lso asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invite Yakubu for questioning.

He alleged that INEC deliberately refused to transmit the results from the polling units as provided by the Electoral Act.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now