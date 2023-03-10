Tribunal gives APC candidate go-ahead to inspect materials for National Assembly election in Bauchi

The Governorship, National, and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Bauchi on Friday gave the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state, Kani Faggo, the go-ahead to inspect sensitive materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Feb. 25 election.

Faggo, who was the APC candidate in Shira/Giade Federal Constituency, was defeated by Sani Tanko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

A three-man panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi gave the order following an ex-parte application filed by the candidate and his party.

INEC, Tanko, and PDP were listed as respondents in the suit.

The applicant’s Lead Counsel, Ishaq Magaji (SAN), asked the court to compel INEC to grant his client access to documents used for the election.

He said the documents would aid his petition challenging Tanko’s victory in the election.

In his ruling, Kpochi said the application has merit and granted it accordingly.

He, therefore, ordered INEC to make available all the materials used for the election to Faggo and his agents.

The judge said: “The petitioners are to take certified copies and conduct a manual and physical inspection of all the electoral materials used in the conduct of the National Assembly election for Shira/Giade Federal Constituency held on the 25th of February 2023.”

