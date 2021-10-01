Politics
PDP governorship candidate, Ozigbo suspends campaign rallies
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, on Friday suspended his campaign rallies over the killings in the state.
In an independence anniversary message issued by the Director of Media and Communications of his Campaign Organisation, Mrs. Aziza Uko, the PDP candidate called for an immediate end to the violent attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians in different parts of the state.
He condemned the development and commiserated with the families of those who were either killed or maimed by the unidentified assailants.
Ozigbo described the spate of violence in the state ahead of the upcoming governorship election as alarming and having huge consequences on the lives and property of the people.
He said: “In the past few days, we have witnessed an alarming escalation of deadly violence in Anambra.
“We lost an eminent son and several others in what appears to be a renewed violent campaign by bandits.
“Yesterday (Thursday), a prominent Nigerian public servant, medical doctor, and a stalwart of PDP, Lawrence Ezenwa, was killed in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.
READ ALSO: INEC recognises Ozigbo as PDP candidate in Anambra
“Ezenwa, who is from Abia, was visiting his wife’s village, Ukpo in Nnewi South, when he met his untimely death. His driver was also shot and killed.
“On the same day, a vehicle belonging to a federal lawmaker, Chris Azubogu, was attacked and his driver killed in cold blood.
“As a leader, I find the latest violence disturbing and condemnable and I call for a stop to all acts of violence, particularly against the innocent.
“Due to this development and in line with my belief that no life is worth anybody’s ambition, I suspended all my campaign rallies and public appearances scheduled for this week.
“Every life is precious and ought to be protected and preserved.”
He stressed that the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of late Prof. Dora Akunyili, the late Minister of Information, still left him in stiff shock.
He sent his deep condolences to the people of Anambra and Akunyili’s immediate family.
He urged the government to take lawful steps, including dialogue, to address the issues being raised by secessionist agitators.
