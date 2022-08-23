Police arrests 2 soldiers for alleged murder of Islamic cleric in Yobe

Police operatives in Yobe have arrested two soldiers over their alleged involvement in the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Damaturu.

He added that the soldiers – Lance Cpl. John Gabriel and Lance Cpl. Adamu Gideon – were arrested on August 19.

The two men, according to him, were attached to 241 RECCE Battalion, Nguru, Yobe State.

Abdulkarim said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the cleric who was traveling from Kano State gave a ride to Gabriel, the principal suspect.



However, on their way to Jaji-Maji, a village along Gashua town, the soldier’s destination, he told the deceased that there was an unusual noise at the rear tyre, which made the cleric stop the vehicle.

“When the cleric came down to check the tyres, Gabriel allegedly brought out his rifle concealed in a camp bed and shot him to death.

“He later dragged the body and hid it in the bush. The suspect’s attempt to take off with the deceased’s car failed when the vehicle refused to start.

“The principal suspect called Gideon, the second suspect, on the phone to assist in towing the vehicle.”

