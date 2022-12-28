Police arrests army deserter over Ahmed Gulak’s murder

Police operatives in Imo State have arrested Mr. Chinwendu Nwagwu, the suspected leader of the gang that murdered a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was shot dead by gunmen on May 30, 2021, in Owerri.

The spokesman for the state police command, Michael Abattam, who paraded the suspect at the command’s headquarters in Owerri on Wednesday, said Nwagwu, popularly known as “Onye Army,” confessed that he joined the Nigerian Army in 2013 but left in 2021.

He later joined the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Nwagwu, according to the spokesman, confessed that he led the gang that attacked offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ihitte-Uboma and Isiala Mbano local government areas as well as the state headquarters in Owerri.

He added that the suspect was arrested at his country home in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of the state on December 25.

Abattam said: “The suspect confessed to the use of black magic to prevent bullets from penetrating his body. Several items were recovered from his home upon his arrest.

“These include five pump action guns, four locally-made pistols, two cut-to-size double barrel guns, 50 rounds of live cartridges, locally-made hand grenades, and ESN regalia.

“He rose to become commander in the ESN and personally confessed to having trained over 100 persons in the IPOB.

“He also confessed to having been part of those who burnt police stations, and INEC offices and killed several innocent people.

“He confessed to a recent kidnap of expatriate engineers along the Umunna/Okigwe road, murder of a native doctor in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo, and killing of a police inspector and a police sergeant in Aboh Mbaise Police Station.

“He confessed to leading the burning of several police stations, the killing of a truck driver along Mbaise road, attack of Owerri Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Imo.”

