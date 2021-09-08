Police arrests eight suspected killers of ex-gov Dariye’s father

Police operatives have arrested eight suspected killers of 93-year-old Mr. Defwan Dariye, father of former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the nonagenarian was kidnapped by the suspects and held incommunicado for eight days in a very unhygienic condition.

Mba said: “After a protracted negotiation, a ransom of N10 million was paid to the kidnappers and rather than setting him free, he was murdered.”

The Force spokesman said the incident happened in June 2020, adding that after recovering the victim’s body, detectives from the Intelligence Response Unit, and other police investigators swung into action to uncover the perpetrators

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap ex-gov Dariye’s father for the second time

He added: “Within the last 30 days, the police were able to make tremendous progress that led to the arrest of the eight key suspects that played major roles in the kidnap and murder of the ex-governor’s father.

“All the suspects, except very few of them, were from the same village in Bokkos Local Government Area with the murdered victim.

“This perhaps explained why they took the very wicked and costly decision of murdering the old man.”

Mba said the crime was initiated by the oldest member of the gang, who identified the victim, recruited men that executed the operations, and handled the distribution of the ransom.

Join the conversation

Opinions