Police arrests five for alleged murder in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested five suspects over alleged the murder of a 24-year-old woman, Rukayya Mustapha, in the state.

Mustapha was killed at her home in the Danbare area of Kano metropolis on Saturday.

Two of the deceased’s children were also assaulted by the assailants

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, disclosed this when the state Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased on Monday in Kano.

Shu’aibu-Dikko blamed drug abuse for many of the criminal acts, adding that the command had arrested many drug peddlers in the state.

He added that the children were receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the attack at a hospital in the state.

The CP revealed that the police had commenced an investigation into the incident.

“Five suspects are already in the police net,” he said.

In his address, the deputy government decried the woman’s murder, saying it came at a time when the state was still mourning Hanifa, a five-year-old girl killed by her school proprietor.

“Government will not tolerate these dastardly acts, coming at a time when we are doing all we could to ensure peace in the state,” he said.

