Police arrests suspected fuel suppliers to bandits in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested two suspected suppliers of fuel to bandits in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said the suspects – Jamilu Abdullahi, and Musbahu Rabi’u – were arrested with two J5 vehicles used to convey the product on October 15.

According to him, the duo were intercepted based on a tip-off while transporting the product concealed inside an empty sack of sugar to bandits in the Jibia area of Katsina State.

He said: “On the 15/10/2021 at about 1230 hours, a team of policemen led by CSP Abubakar Hamma while on intelligence-led patrol at Fagge local government area of Kano State intercepted two J5 motor vehicles loaded with foodstuff.

“During the stop and search operation, five Jerricans of 25 liters each filled with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed inside an empty sack of sugar were recovered from one of the vehicles.

“Similarly, two suspects were arrested namely – one Musbahu Rabi’u, 31, of Jibiya LGA, Katsina State and the driver of the J5 vehicle, one Jamilu Abdullahi, 37 of Jibiya, Katsina State.

“On preliminary investigation, Jamilu confessed that he once came to Kano from Katsina and bought PMS in Jerricans and transported to Jibiya, Katsina State where he sold it at a higher rate. He also confessed that he was arrested while trying to transport the PMS for the second time.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, has ordered for discreet investigation after which the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police urged the good people of the state to be conscious and watchful of their immediate environment and report any suspicion and incidents to the nearest police station.

“He also asked fuel station operators in the state to desist from selling PMS to unknown buyers in large quantities in jerricans and report any suspicious buyers to the nearest police station.”

