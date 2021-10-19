Gunmen kill two monarchs in Imo

Gunmen on Tuesday killed three traditional rulers in Imo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the hoodlums stormed the venue of the monarchs’ meeting at Njaba local government area of the state at 2:32 p.m. in vehicles and motorcycles and shot two of them and drove away.

Other monarchs escaped with gunshot wounds.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Two traditional rulers were shot dead by gunmen who attacked them and ran away.

“I don’t have the names of the affected traditional rulers yet. But I will provide more details on the incident later.”

