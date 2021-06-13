Gunmen reportedly abduct reverend sister, one other in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Two women, including a reverend sister, were reportedly abducted in separate incidents in Imo State on Sunday morning.

In the first incident, one Mrs. Ikenna Onwusoroaka was abducted after gunmen stormed the Philip’s Anglican Church, Ohii Parish in Owerri West local government area of the state at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The criminals left the woman’s car behind and took her away in their own vehicle.

A few minutes later, a reverend sister who was driving in her car was abducted at Dim na Nume, Isu, in Nwangele local government area of the state.

An eyewitness told journalists that the kidnappers stopped the reverend’s sister and forced her into their car while one of them entered her car and drove it behind.

However, the state police command is yet to confirm the incident as efforts to reach the command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, proved abortive.

