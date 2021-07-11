Police arrests nine suspected cultists in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested nine suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity in Jeddo community of Okpe local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Edafe Bright, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Warri, said the suspects were arrested by members of the Rapid Respond Squad attached to “A” Division, Warri.

He said the operation was led by the unit’s Divisional Police Officer, CSP Tanko Mahmud, on July 7, in line with the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Ali.

Bright listed the suspects as Oghenewaro Bebe, Oritsetusem Fenemigho, Weyinmi Onomakponi, Emmanuel Edah, Osaro Etiosa, Oshef Benji, Confidence Sunday, Akintemeyin James and Hope Agbogidi (female).

According to him, the cult group had set aside July 7 of every year as its day to cause mayhem in society.

The spokesman said: “The CP in his usual proactive ways, directed all the DPOs to be on the lookout and ensure that their nefarious activities were checkmated.

“The DPO, ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP Mahmud led men of the Divisional Rapid Respond Squad on visibility patrol and arrested one Bebe in full regalia of Aiye Confraternity.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of the cult group.

“He led the team to a bush bar at Jeddo which is their meeting point where one live silver-like 7.63mm ammunition was recovered.

“The suspect further led the police to Ughoton Community where one of the top leaders of the confraternity, Fenemigho was arrested in an apartment alongside others.

“Two locally made pistols, one battle axe, one long cutlass, five customised Aiye pillows, one customised center table with Aiye logo and one AK 47 expended ammunition were recovered at the apartment.

“Others were necklace used as a body protection charm, two HP laptops, six iPhones, two suspected stolen Lexus car keys, (one original and a duplicate).

“Fenemigho later led the team to Idimi Osobo in Okere Urhobo Community in Warri South Local Government Area where a suspected stolen car was recovered.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

